Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5846 Spring Cabin Available 06/05/20 LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING CREEK - LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING CREEK***TILED FLOORING***REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, BUT WILL NOT BE REPAIRED OR REPLACED BY OWNER***OWNER MAINTAINS THE LANDSCAPING & BI-ANNUAL HVAC SERVICE***STOVE/RANGE & DISHWASHER***NEISD SCHOOLS***EASY ACCESS TO 1604, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, AIRPORT, & SHOPPING***NO MORE THAN ONE PET ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY*MUST BE LESS THAN 30 LBS.***APP FEES MJST BE PAID ONLINE & ARE NON REFUNDABLE***1ST MONTHS RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT & PET FEE MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDER***LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL



(RLNE5028411)