Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 Story home located in The Park at University Hills. 3BR, 2BA 1486 sq ft Close to UTSA, lots of shopping with easy access to I10. Privacy fence with a nice size backyard. Dishwasher 2018 Microwave 2016. Refrigerator. Very open floor plan with NO CARPET & fresh paint. Master bedroom is split from other 2 bedrooms. Seller is willing to take pets on a case a case basis.