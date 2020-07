Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a gorgeous two-bedroom garden-style home. It features wonderful floors throughout the entire home. It has a gorgeous brand new back patio deck and a spacious living room. This home has lots of room with a cozy fireplace, two full bathrooms, and a full two-car garage. Very close to shopping, AFB, and restaurants.