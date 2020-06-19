Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

**DRIVE BY AND VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY AT THIS TIME - Home Will be Available June 15th!** This sophisticated & elegant single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very versatile floor-plan. Enter the front door to high ceilings and beautiful archways passing the dining room (could be additional living area) into a huge family room with a beautiful wall of windows. The open kitchen has stunning espresso custom cabinetry, solid surface counters, and a meal preparation island. Includes side/side refrigerator. The split bedroom wing has its own living space perfect for office or play. Very large separate & private master suite. Gated community includes pool, park & sports court. Reagan High - GREAT NORTH CENTRAL LOCATION! You can learn more about this home at https://youtu.be/bgtotYNQK_k

Check out https://youtu.be/bgtotYNQK_k to learn more about this home. AVAILABLE JUNE 15th at the VINEYARDS! Single story home with 2 Living & 2 Dining; Split Bedroom Plan! Kitchen has Island, Breakfast Bar ++ Refrigerator. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval.