San Antonio, TX
56 Medici
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:46 AM

56 Medici

56 Medici · (210) 756-3081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Medici, San Antonio, TX 78258
The Vineyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**DRIVE BY AND VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY AT THIS TIME - Home Will be Available June 15th!** This sophisticated & elegant single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a very versatile floor-plan. Enter the front door to high ceilings and beautiful archways passing the dining room (could be additional living area) into a huge family room with a beautiful wall of windows. The open kitchen has stunning espresso custom cabinetry, solid surface counters, and a meal preparation island. Includes side/side refrigerator. The split bedroom wing has its own living space perfect for office or play. Very large separate & private master suite. Gated community includes pool, park & sports court. Reagan High - GREAT NORTH CENTRAL LOCATION! You can learn more about this home at https://youtu.be/bgtotYNQK_k
Check out https://youtu.be/bgtotYNQK_k to learn more about this home. AVAILABLE JUNE 15th at the VINEYARDS! Single story home with 2 Living & 2 Dining; Split Bedroom Plan! Kitchen has Island, Breakfast Bar ++ Refrigerator. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Medici have any available units?
56 Medici has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Medici have?
Some of 56 Medici's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Medici currently offering any rent specials?
56 Medici isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Medici pet-friendly?
No, 56 Medici is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 56 Medici offer parking?
Yes, 56 Medici does offer parking.
Does 56 Medici have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Medici does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Medici have a pool?
Yes, 56 Medici has a pool.
Does 56 Medici have accessible units?
No, 56 Medici does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Medici has units with dishwashers.
