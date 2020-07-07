All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5115 Fountain Hill

5115 Fountain Hill · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Fountain Hill, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Highland Farms - *THIS HOME SHOWS THROUGH RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS TO GAIN ACCESS.

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Highland Farms subdivision. Home features fresh paint, open floorplan, eat in kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, new laminate flooring, bath downstairs, all bedrooms upstairs w/ large master suite. Back yard has privacy fence and covered patio for family cook outs. Come by before this ones gone!

(RLNE5744195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Fountain Hill have any available units?
5115 Fountain Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5115 Fountain Hill currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Fountain Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Fountain Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Fountain Hill is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill offer parking?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill have a pool?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill have accessible units?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Fountain Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Fountain Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

