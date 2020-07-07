5115 Fountain Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Highland Farms - *THIS HOME SHOWS THROUGH RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS TO GAIN ACCESS.



Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Highland Farms subdivision. Home features fresh paint, open floorplan, eat in kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, new laminate flooring, bath downstairs, all bedrooms upstairs w/ large master suite. Back yard has privacy fence and covered patio for family cook outs. Come by before this ones gone!



(RLNE5744195)