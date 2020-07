Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental HOme with a Spacious floorplan w/ room to spare!!!! Entertain family & friends in any of the three living areas of the home. The Kitchen that opens to the family space, has stainless steel appliances & ample storage making cooking a breeze. Step out your back door into the huge yard that is great for entertainment. Generous master suite up has sitting room area & walk-in closet. Close to the Elementary, Randolph AFB & FT Sam. You will be also close to IH10 & IH35.