4931 Flipper Dr

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 story townhouse right off 410 with stained concrete flooring, high ceilings, fenced yard and much more!



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds, max 2 pets.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)