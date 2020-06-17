All apartments in San Antonio
4931 Flipper Dr
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:46 AM

4931 Flipper Dr

4931 Flipper Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4931 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 story townhouse right off 410 with stained concrete flooring, high ceilings, fenced yard and much more!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds, max 2 pets.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Flipper Dr have any available units?
4931 Flipper Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4931 Flipper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Flipper Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Flipper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 Flipper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr offer parking?
No, 4931 Flipper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Flipper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr have a pool?
No, 4931 Flipper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4931 Flipper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4931 Flipper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 Flipper Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4931 Flipper Dr has units with air conditioning.
