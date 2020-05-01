All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4821 Fred May Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4821 Fred May Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

4821 Fred May Dr

4821 Fred May Drive · (210) 215-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4821 Fred May Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great looking unit and newly remodeled with all new flooring(no carpet),newly painted interior,newly placed privacy fence,new stove,new tiled bathroom,granite counter in bath room and also granite in kitchen. Come view this very well kept rental 3bedrooms, 1 full bath 1 half bath a fireplace and private covered parking. Located in Glen Oaks Park area near Baywater / Fred May just behind the Corporate Square building and the Loop 410 Access rd WATER IS PAID HERE!
PETS ARE ALLOWED w/approval
Please call Agent with any ?'s
Mark 210-215-6200
covered parking in rear with storage . Near Medical Center and major thoroughfares .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Fred May Dr have any available units?
4821 Fred May Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Fred May Dr have?
Some of 4821 Fred May Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Fred May Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Fred May Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Fred May Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Fred May Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Fred May Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Fred May Dr does offer parking.
Does 4821 Fred May Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Fred May Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Fred May Dr have a pool?
No, 4821 Fred May Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Fred May Dr have accessible units?
No, 4821 Fred May Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Fred May Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Fred May Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4821 Fred May Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity