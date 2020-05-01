4821 Fred May Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Great looking unit and newly remodeled with all new flooring(no carpet),newly painted interior,newly placed privacy fence,new stove,new tiled bathroom,granite counter in bath room and also granite in kitchen. Come view this very well kept rental 3bedrooms, 1 full bath 1 half bath a fireplace and private covered parking. Located in Glen Oaks Park area near Baywater / Fred May just behind the Corporate Square building and the Loop 410 Access rd WATER IS PAID HERE!

PETS ARE ALLOWED w/approval

Please call Agent with any ?'s

Mark 210-215-6200

covered parking in rear with storage . Near Medical Center and major thoroughfares .