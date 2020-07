Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Living Areas. Kitchen has been Beautifully Updated with Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting, Stone Tile Back Splash and More. Other Updates Include Fresh Interior and Exterior Paint, New Exterior Siding and Remodeled Bathroom. Garage has been Converted into a Large Second Living Area with Half Bath. Tenants required to be auto-enrolled in monthly $20 A/C filter program.