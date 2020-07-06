Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4446 Bright Sun
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4446 Bright Sun
4446 Bright Sun Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4446 Bright Sun Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3bd / 1b House with carport and a nice size back yard, washer and dryer connections. Asking $960/m and $300 Deposit. Must have proof of employment, driver license, and rental history verification.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4446 Bright Sun have any available units?
4446 Bright Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4446 Bright Sun currently offering any rent specials?
4446 Bright Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 Bright Sun pet-friendly?
No, 4446 Bright Sun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4446 Bright Sun offer parking?
Yes, 4446 Bright Sun offers parking.
Does 4446 Bright Sun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 Bright Sun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 Bright Sun have a pool?
No, 4446 Bright Sun does not have a pool.
Does 4446 Bright Sun have accessible units?
No, 4446 Bright Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 Bright Sun have units with dishwashers?
No, 4446 Bright Sun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4446 Bright Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 4446 Bright Sun does not have units with air conditioning.
