Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
442 E HATHAWAY DR
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

442 E HATHAWAY DR

442 East Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

442 East Hathaway Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Bel Meade

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Art blends with function in a Modern home in popular Bel Meade. Recently updated, this four bedroom home sits on a corner .63 acre lot. Open floor plan with glamorous dining area, arched accents, light filled living with fireplace & built-ins.Hardwood floors accent the first floor. Chef's ktichen has custom cabinets, gas cooking, center island and spacious breakfast area. Luxurious downstairs master and study while upstairs addl bedrooms & large gameroom await you. Backyard has room for pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have any available units?
442 E HATHAWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have?
Some of 442 E HATHAWAY DR's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 E HATHAWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
442 E HATHAWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E HATHAWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 442 E HATHAWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 442 E HATHAWAY DR offers parking.
Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 E HATHAWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 442 E HATHAWAY DR has a pool.
Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 442 E HATHAWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E HATHAWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 E HATHAWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
