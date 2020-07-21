442 E HATHAWAY DR

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace game room

Art blends with function in a Modern home in popular Bel Meade. Recently updated, this four bedroom home sits on a corner .63 acre lot. Open floor plan with glamorous dining area, arched accents, light filled living with fireplace & built-ins.Hardwood floors accent the first floor. Chef's ktichen has custom cabinets, gas cooking, center island and spacious breakfast area. Luxurious downstairs master and study while upstairs addl bedrooms & large gameroom await you. Backyard has room for pool.