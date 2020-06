Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning range

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, in unit laundry, patio / balcony, range

Peace & Quite in Pecan Valley Estates! This 3 bed/1.5 bathroom features stained concrete flooring throughout, central air/heat, stove, washer and dryer for your convenience. Sit out on the deck, or walk down the steps to enjoy a picnic under the shade as you listen to soothing Salado Creek flow by.