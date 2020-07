Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4358 Knollshire Available 05/03/19 NICE HOME W/ COZY FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM*VINYL WOOD PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!!***COVERED PATIO*NEIGHBORHOOD POOL*NEISD SCHOOLS*STOVE/RANGE & DISHWASHER*CENTRAL HVAC - NICE HOME W/ COZY FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM*VINYL WOOD PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!!***COVERED PATIO*NEIGHBORHOOD POOL*NEISD SCHOOLS*STOVE/RANGE & DISHWASHER*CENTRAL HVAC*$55 APPL. FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE*APPL. FEE, SEC. DEP., PET FEE(S) & FIRST MONTH'S RENT MUST BE IN CASH OR CERT. FUNDS ONLY**PET FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE*LEASE COMMENCEMENT DATE MUST BE WITHIN TEN DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS OR DOBERMANS*ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST APPLY*



(RLNE2532829)