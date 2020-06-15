4303 Sun Gate Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property has several upgrades, ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Lovely stone wall separating living and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stove. Fourth bedroom is converted garage. Conveniently located to Loop 410, Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, Hwy 281, San Antonio Airport, shopping and dining. This home is a great starter home and a must see!



