All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4303 Sun Gate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4303 Sun Gate Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:43 PM

4303 Sun Gate Street

4303 Sun Gate Street · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sun Gate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4303 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property has several upgrades, ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Lovely stone wall separating living and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stove. Fourth bedroom is converted garage. Conveniently located to Loop 410, Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, Hwy 281, San Antonio Airport, shopping and dining. This home is a great starter home and a must see!

For questions regarding this listing please contact the office at (210)482-3245.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Sun Gate Street have any available units?
4303 Sun Gate Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Sun Gate Street have?
Some of 4303 Sun Gate Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Sun Gate Street currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Sun Gate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Sun Gate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Sun Gate Street is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Sun Gate Street offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Sun Gate Street does offer parking.
Does 4303 Sun Gate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Sun Gate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Sun Gate Street have a pool?
No, 4303 Sun Gate Street does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Sun Gate Street have accessible units?
No, 4303 Sun Gate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Sun Gate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 Sun Gate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4303 Sun Gate Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity