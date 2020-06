Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly desirable, well established neighborhood with East Central ISD schools! Single story, recently remodeled ,Stainless Steel Appliances, New A/C , New Gas Stove / Range , New Dishwasher, great floor plan with two living rooms convenient to kitchen/dining, as well as a wood-burning fireplace and rear covered patio. Near Brooks City Base, golf course, major highway, etc. Vacant and Move in ready