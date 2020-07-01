All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 414 Mesa Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
414 Mesa Hill
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

414 Mesa Hill

414 Mesa Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

414 Mesa Hill, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gated Stone Oak Home with large kitchen, arching ceilings and decadent master suite. - Are you ready to live in Stone Oak? This home is for you: Gated entry, beautiful outdoor lighting on a quiet cul-de sac, high ceilings, architectural staircase and a large modern kitchen complete with built in writing desk (Stainless steal French door fridge included.) With plenty of space for entertaining downstairs or on the covered patio with atmospheric lighting or relaxing the custom tile walk in shower or garden tub (and a closet the size of a bedroom!) this home is waiting for you. Act now or miss out!

School Dist: North East I.S.D
Elem: Hardy Oak
Middle: Lopez
High: Ronald Reagan

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4696214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Mesa Hill have any available units?
414 Mesa Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Mesa Hill have?
Some of 414 Mesa Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Mesa Hill currently offering any rent specials?
414 Mesa Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Mesa Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Mesa Hill is pet friendly.
Does 414 Mesa Hill offer parking?
No, 414 Mesa Hill does not offer parking.
Does 414 Mesa Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Mesa Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Mesa Hill have a pool?
No, 414 Mesa Hill does not have a pool.
Does 414 Mesa Hill have accessible units?
No, 414 Mesa Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Mesa Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Mesa Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio