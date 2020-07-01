414 Mesa Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gated Stone Oak Home with large kitchen, arching ceilings and decadent master suite. - Are you ready to live in Stone Oak? This home is for you: Gated entry, beautiful outdoor lighting on a quiet cul-de sac, high ceilings, architectural staircase and a large modern kitchen complete with built in writing desk (Stainless steal French door fridge included.) With plenty of space for entertaining downstairs or on the covered patio with atmospheric lighting or relaxing the custom tile walk in shower or garden tub (and a closet the size of a bedroom!) this home is waiting for you. Act now or miss out!



School Dist: North East I.S.D

Elem: Hardy Oak

Middle: Lopez

High: Ronald Reagan



No Cats Allowed



