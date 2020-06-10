4118 Knollpass

Amenities

- WOW, looking for a clean, 3 bedroom with lots of flexible space in NEISD schools. Look no further than this gem located in Knoll Creek. Offering easy access to 1604, shopping, and more...you won't want to miss this house. Inside offers open floorplan with updated kitchen, large living room space, and eat in kitchen plus optional formal dining or study. Upstairs has gameroom and large secondary bedrooms. Outside has lush landscaping, recent exterior paint, and patio area.



(RLNE2304594)