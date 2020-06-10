All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4118 Knollpass

4118 Knollpass · (210) 930-4440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4118 Knollpass, San Antonio, TX 78247
Knollcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4118 Knollpass · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
- WOW, looking for a clean, 3 bedroom with lots of flexible space in NEISD schools. Look no further than this gem located in Knoll Creek. Offering easy access to 1604, shopping, and more...you won't want to miss this house. Inside offers open floorplan with updated kitchen, large living room space, and eat in kitchen plus optional formal dining or study. Upstairs has gameroom and large secondary bedrooms. Outside has lush landscaping, recent exterior paint, and patio area.

(RLNE2304594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Knollpass have any available units?
4118 Knollpass has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4118 Knollpass currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Knollpass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Knollpass pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Knollpass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4118 Knollpass offer parking?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Knollpass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Knollpass have a pool?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Knollpass have accessible units?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Knollpass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Knollpass have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Knollpass does not have units with air conditioning.
