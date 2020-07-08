All apartments in San Antonio
407 YUKON BLVD
407 YUKON BLVD

407 Yukon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

407 Yukon Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. This home boast beautiful kitchen with large cabinets and granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. The back yard has mature trees to with a covered patio. Great for entertainment and relaxing. You are just minutes away from Brook-City Base. To enjoy shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 YUKON BLVD have any available units?
407 YUKON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 YUKON BLVD have?
Some of 407 YUKON BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 YUKON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
407 YUKON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 YUKON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 407 YUKON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 407 YUKON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 407 YUKON BLVD offers parking.
Does 407 YUKON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 YUKON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 YUKON BLVD have a pool?
No, 407 YUKON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 407 YUKON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 407 YUKON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 407 YUKON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 YUKON BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

