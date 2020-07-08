407 YUKON BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. This home boast beautiful kitchen with large cabinets and granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. The back yard has mature trees to with a covered patio. Great for entertainment and relaxing. You are just minutes away from Brook-City Base. To enjoy shopping and entertainment.