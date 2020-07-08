407 Yukon Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78221 Kingsborough Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. This home boast beautiful kitchen with large cabinets and granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. The back yard has mature trees to with a covered patio. Great for entertainment and relaxing. You are just minutes away from Brook-City Base. To enjoy shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 YUKON BLVD have any available units?
407 YUKON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.