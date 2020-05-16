406 Peabody Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*** UNDER CONSTRUCTION*** BRAND NEW 4 plex EXCELLENT INVESTMENT PROPERTY! Located in the Monmack Landing gated multi-unit development subdivision. Great location with close proximity to the University, Court house and Hospitals. It has 2- 3 bedroom/2 bath and 2- 2 bedroom/2 bath with ceiling fans and closets in each room. Features Tile floors, stunning cabinets, vaulted ceilings and amazing glass tile in the bathrooms. Comes with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. A MUST SEE WITH IT'S UPGRADED FINISHES!