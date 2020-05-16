All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 406 Peabody Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
406 Peabody Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 Peabody Avenue

406 Peabody Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

406 Peabody Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211
Quintana

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*** UNDER CONSTRUCTION*** BRAND NEW 4 plex EXCELLENT INVESTMENT PROPERTY! Located in the Monmack Landing gated multi-unit development subdivision. Great location with close proximity to the University, Court house and Hospitals. It has 2- 3 bedroom/2 bath and 2- 2 bedroom/2 bath with ceiling fans and closets in each room. Features Tile floors, stunning cabinets, vaulted ceilings and amazing glass tile in the bathrooms. Comes with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. A MUST SEE WITH IT'S UPGRADED FINISHES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Peabody Avenue have any available units?
406 Peabody Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Peabody Avenue have?
Some of 406 Peabody Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Peabody Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
406 Peabody Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Peabody Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 406 Peabody Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 406 Peabody Avenue offer parking?
No, 406 Peabody Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 406 Peabody Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Peabody Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Peabody Avenue have a pool?
No, 406 Peabody Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 406 Peabody Avenue have accessible units?
No, 406 Peabody Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Peabody Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Peabody Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio