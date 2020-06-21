405 QUENTIN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully restored 4 BR/3 BA historic gem is available for move in 6/8/2020. Located on a corner lot of the sought after Monticello Park, Historical District. Recently remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white wash custom cabinets, & alluring title accents. Abundance of windows allows the natural light to show off the exquisite wood/ tile flooring through the house. Garage has been converted into an additional bedroom & over-sized utility room. Large storage shed in the back.