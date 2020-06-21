All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
405 QUENTIN DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

405 QUENTIN DR

405 Quentin Drive · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

405 Quentin Drive, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored 4 BR/3 BA historic gem is available for move in 6/8/2020. Located on a corner lot of the sought after Monticello Park, Historical District. Recently remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white wash custom cabinets, & alluring title accents. Abundance of windows allows the natural light to show off the exquisite wood/ tile flooring through the house. Garage has been converted into an additional bedroom & over-sized utility room. Large storage shed in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 QUENTIN DR have any available units?
405 QUENTIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 QUENTIN DR have?
Some of 405 QUENTIN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 QUENTIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
405 QUENTIN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 QUENTIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 405 QUENTIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 405 QUENTIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 405 QUENTIN DR does offer parking.
Does 405 QUENTIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 QUENTIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 QUENTIN DR have a pool?
No, 405 QUENTIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 405 QUENTIN DR have accessible units?
No, 405 QUENTIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 405 QUENTIN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 QUENTIN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
