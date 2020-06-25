3503 River Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Come view this very well kept home in the very desirable River Oaks subdivision. Vaulted ceiling & fireplace in the living area, separate dining area, large laundry area inside(equipped with washer & dryer), 1/2 bath downstairs for guests, large 2 car garage w/plenty of storage. *Simpli Safe to be installed by owner for added security and more!

Additional storage option available if needed. Very well kept in the heart of the city and a perfect fit for a professional or anyone in need of a location near IH 10 / Vance Jackson / Wurzbach

