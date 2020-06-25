All apartments in San Antonio
3503 River Way

3503 River Way · No Longer Available
Location

3503 River Way, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this very well kept home in the very desirable River Oaks subdivision. Vaulted ceiling & fireplace in the living area, separate dining area, large laundry area inside(equipped with washer & dryer), 1/2 bath downstairs for guests, large 2 car garage w/plenty of storage. *Simpli Safe to be installed by owner for added security and more!
Additional storage option available if needed. Very well kept in the heart of the city and a perfect fit for a professional or anyone in need of a location near IH 10 / Vance Jackson / Wurzbach
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 River Way have any available units?
3503 River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 River Way have?
Some of 3503 River Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 River Way currently offering any rent specials?
3503 River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 River Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 River Way is pet friendly.
Does 3503 River Way offer parking?
Yes, 3503 River Way offers parking.
Does 3503 River Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 River Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 River Way have a pool?
No, 3503 River Way does not have a pool.
Does 3503 River Way have accessible units?
No, 3503 River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 River Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 River Way has units with dishwashers.

