Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets game room bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Wonderful 3 bed / 2.5 bath w/ game room, located on huge corner lot!! Fully tiled downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. All bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Master has walk-in closet and Master bath has garden tub/shower combo. Covered back patio is perfect for relaxing evenings. Conveniently located to Lackland AFB, 410/90 Hwys, and shopping. Fridge stays/not warrantied for repair/replacement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.