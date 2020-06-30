All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3321 NAVASOTA CIR

3321 Navasota Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Navasota Circle, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant 5/3.5/3 two story home in gated subdivision of Encino Ranch. This super home has everything you need: granite counters in kitchen, black appliances, high ceilings & windows in living over looking elevated heavily treed back yard. Master suite downstairs, with amazing huge walk in "wet room", 4 large secondary bedrooms up, with separate open space & additional game/bonus room. Bedrooms facing front of house enjoy long balcony with downtown views! Owner says pets "negotiable", no smoking on property, but yard service is included. Owner paid HOA amenities for your enjoyment. Home has easy access to hwy 281 & 1604 - check out this great home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have any available units?
3321 NAVASOTA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have?
Some of 3321 NAVASOTA CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 NAVASOTA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3321 NAVASOTA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 NAVASOTA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR offers parking.
Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have a pool?
No, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have accessible units?
No, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 NAVASOTA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 NAVASOTA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

