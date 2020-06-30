3321 NAVASOTA CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Elegant 5/3.5/3 two story home in gated subdivision of Encino Ranch. This super home has everything you need: granite counters in kitchen, black appliances, high ceilings & windows in living over looking elevated heavily treed back yard. Master suite downstairs, with amazing huge walk in "wet room", 4 large secondary bedrooms up, with separate open space & additional game/bonus room. Bedrooms facing front of house enjoy long balcony with downtown views! Owner says pets "negotiable", no smoking on property, but yard service is included. Owner paid HOA amenities for your enjoyment. Home has easy access to hwy 281 & 1604 - check out this great home today!