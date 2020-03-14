310 Mahota Dr

Amenities

Well-maintained brick home with ideal location near entertainment, shopping, & dining. This single story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home offers ample space and boasts historic charm. There is laminate flooring throughout all living areas and tile flooring in the large enclosed addition. This is a clean, smoke-free home that sits in the quiet Rainbow Hills community surrounded by many retired military personnel. It is wired for cable, internet, and a home security alarm. A privacy fence encloses the back yard where there is also a spacious shed that can be creatively used as a workshop, she-shed, man cave, or simple storage. Included in this rental are an electric stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Other amenities are ceiling fans, central heat/air, and washer/dryer connections. You will have easy access to highways...Lackland Air Force Base, Sea World, and downtown San Antonio are just a 10-20 minute drive away. Small pets allowed. Must pass background and credit check

