Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

310 Mahota Dr

310 Mahota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Mahota Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious home with historical charm - Property Id: 228145

Well-maintained brick home with ideal location near entertainment, shopping, & dining. This single story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home offers ample space and boasts historic charm. There is laminate flooring throughout all living areas and tile flooring in the large enclosed addition. This is a clean, smoke-free home that sits in the quiet Rainbow Hills community surrounded by many retired military personnel. It is wired for cable, internet, and a home security alarm. A privacy fence encloses the back yard where there is also a spacious shed that can be creatively used as a workshop, she-shed, man cave, or simple storage. Included in this rental are an electric stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Other amenities are ceiling fans, central heat/air, and washer/dryer connections. You will have easy access to highways...Lackland Air Force Base, Sea World, and downtown San Antonio are just a 10-20 minute drive away. Small pets allowed. Must pass background and credit check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228145
Property Id 228145

(RLNE5580528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Mahota Dr have any available units?
310 Mahota Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Mahota Dr have?
Some of 310 Mahota Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Mahota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
310 Mahota Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Mahota Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Mahota Dr is pet friendly.
Does 310 Mahota Dr offer parking?
Yes, 310 Mahota Dr offers parking.
Does 310 Mahota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Mahota Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Mahota Dr have a pool?
No, 310 Mahota Dr does not have a pool.
Does 310 Mahota Dr have accessible units?
No, 310 Mahota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Mahota Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Mahota Dr has units with dishwashers.
