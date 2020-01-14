All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

25114 Summit Creek

25114 Summit Creek · (210) 521-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25114 Summit Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous rental conveniently located in popular Stone Oak- easy access to shopping, restaurants, major highways AND MORE! LOTS OF UPGRADES- too many to list them all! Home has upgraded flooring, lighting fixtures, and plumbing fixtures. No carpet helps keeps home cool and clean. Stylish home boasts designer paint colors and open, flexible floor plan. Good-sized master bedroom features sitting room and spa-like master bathroom. Backyard boasts patio and mature trees to provide shade for outdoor entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25114 Summit Creek have any available units?
25114 Summit Creek has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 25114 Summit Creek have?
Some of 25114 Summit Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25114 Summit Creek currently offering any rent specials?
25114 Summit Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25114 Summit Creek pet-friendly?
No, 25114 Summit Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 25114 Summit Creek offer parking?
Yes, 25114 Summit Creek does offer parking.
Does 25114 Summit Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25114 Summit Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25114 Summit Creek have a pool?
No, 25114 Summit Creek does not have a pool.
Does 25114 Summit Creek have accessible units?
No, 25114 Summit Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 25114 Summit Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 25114 Summit Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
