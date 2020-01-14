25114 Summit Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous rental conveniently located in popular Stone Oak- easy access to shopping, restaurants, major highways AND MORE! LOTS OF UPGRADES- too many to list them all! Home has upgraded flooring, lighting fixtures, and plumbing fixtures. No carpet helps keeps home cool and clean. Stylish home boasts designer paint colors and open, flexible floor plan. Good-sized master bedroom features sitting room and spa-like master bathroom. Backyard boasts patio and mature trees to provide shade for outdoor entertaining!