Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:41 PM

2510 East Houston Street

2510 East Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings. Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing. Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply.

Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished duplex ready for immediate move in. Conveniently located to the AT&T Center, I-35, Down Town San Antonio, shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 East Houston Street have any available units?
2510 East Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2510 East Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 East Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 East Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2510 East Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2510 East Houston Street offer parking?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2510 East Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 East Houston Street have a pool?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 East Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 East Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 East Houston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 East Houston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
