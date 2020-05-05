2510 East Houston Street

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings. Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing. Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply.



Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished duplex ready for immediate move in. Conveniently located to the AT&T Center, I-35, Down Town San Antonio, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.