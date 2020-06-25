250 POLLYDALE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This single story all brick home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has high ceilings and large open living and dining space. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops. Tile is throughout the home - no carpet! The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has double sinks. The backyard is spacious and completely fenced. Come check it out!