Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

250 POLLYDALE AVE

250 Pollydale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

250 Pollydale Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story all brick home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has high ceilings and large open living and dining space. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops. Tile is throughout the home - no carpet! The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has double sinks. The backyard is spacious and completely fenced. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have any available units?
250 POLLYDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have?
Some of 250 POLLYDALE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 POLLYDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
250 POLLYDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 POLLYDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 250 POLLYDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 250 POLLYDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 POLLYDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 250 POLLYDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 250 POLLYDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 250 POLLYDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 POLLYDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
