246 Serna Park

246 Serna Park · No Longer Available
Location

246 Serna Park, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath in North Alamo Heights! - *This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*

Nicely Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with a game room in popular North Alamo Heights. House features fresh interior paint, new appliances, has original hardwood floors along with bathrooms kept in their mid-century modern style, nice size back yard which includes a shed for additional storage. Conveniently located by major highways call to schedule a showing

(RLNE4637432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Serna Park have any available units?
246 Serna Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Serna Park have?
Some of 246 Serna Park's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Serna Park currently offering any rent specials?
246 Serna Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Serna Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Serna Park is pet friendly.
Does 246 Serna Park offer parking?
No, 246 Serna Park does not offer parking.
Does 246 Serna Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Serna Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Serna Park have a pool?
No, 246 Serna Park does not have a pool.
Does 246 Serna Park have accessible units?
No, 246 Serna Park does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Serna Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Serna Park does not have units with dishwashers.
