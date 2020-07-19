246 Serna Park

Amenities
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath in North Alamo Heights! - *This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*
Nicely Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with a game room in popular North Alamo Heights. House features fresh interior paint, new appliances, has original hardwood floors along with bathrooms kept in their mid-century modern style, nice size back yard which includes a shed for additional storage. Conveniently located by major highways call to schedule a showing
(RLNE4637432)