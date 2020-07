Amenities

Wonderful like-new rental cottage in sought-after Mahncke Park. This community is within minutes of downtown, shopping, museums and the Pearl District. Built by an multi-award winning Green builder, equates to low low energy bills. Open concept with all the bells and whistles including stainless steel appliances and interior washer/dryer. Huge 2 car attached garage for plenty of storage. See it today.