227 JETLYN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome home super-close to UTSA! Incredibly open floor plan with lots of windows to fill the home with natural light. Spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space, attached breakfast room, pass-thru window to living room. Refrigerator included! The bottom floor is very versatile, the front room can be used as formal dining room or den. All bedrooms are upstairs, along with a big game room and laundry room w/ washer and dryer. Master suite has attached bathroom,walk-in closet and laminate floors.