Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
227 JETLYN DR
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

227 JETLYN DR

227 Jetlyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Jetlyn Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome home super-close to UTSA! Incredibly open floor plan with lots of windows to fill the home with natural light. Spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space, attached breakfast room, pass-thru window to living room. Refrigerator included! The bottom floor is very versatile, the front room can be used as formal dining room or den. All bedrooms are upstairs, along with a big game room and laundry room w/ washer and dryer. Master suite has attached bathroom,walk-in closet and laminate floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 JETLYN DR have any available units?
227 JETLYN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 JETLYN DR have?
Some of 227 JETLYN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 JETLYN DR currently offering any rent specials?
227 JETLYN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 JETLYN DR pet-friendly?
No, 227 JETLYN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 227 JETLYN DR offer parking?
Yes, 227 JETLYN DR offers parking.
Does 227 JETLYN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 JETLYN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 JETLYN DR have a pool?
No, 227 JETLYN DR does not have a pool.
Does 227 JETLYN DR have accessible units?
No, 227 JETLYN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 227 JETLYN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 JETLYN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
