Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you're looking for a large 5 bedroom home that has it all, you found it. Huge kitchen with unbelievable cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings, Mother-in-law suite with full bath and study downstairs. A lovely staircase leads to the master bedroom and 3 other large bedrooms upstairs. Laminate flooring and tile throughout . Very clean, well maintained home, on a green belt with no neighbors behind you. Perfect location. A pet is negotiable.