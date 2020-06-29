All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

2219 BEACON CRK

2219 Beacon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Beacon Creek, San Antonio, TX 78213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very clean and move in ready 3 bedr 2.5 bedr home w/extra study downstairs along with living and dining room, half bath and kitchen w/stainless steel appliances that includes refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs with a convenient family room and laundry room. Master Bdr. has walk in closet and full bathroom. Blinds in every room, laminated floors upstairs. Double Driveway. One yard service a month included in the rent. Great schools, close to HEB and Wallmart, restaurants, bus stop. Schedule a showing !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 BEACON CRK have any available units?
2219 BEACON CRK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 BEACON CRK have?
Some of 2219 BEACON CRK's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 BEACON CRK currently offering any rent specials?
2219 BEACON CRK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 BEACON CRK pet-friendly?
No, 2219 BEACON CRK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2219 BEACON CRK offer parking?
Yes, 2219 BEACON CRK offers parking.
Does 2219 BEACON CRK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 BEACON CRK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 BEACON CRK have a pool?
No, 2219 BEACON CRK does not have a pool.
Does 2219 BEACON CRK have accessible units?
No, 2219 BEACON CRK does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 BEACON CRK have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 BEACON CRK does not have units with dishwashers.
