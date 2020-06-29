2219 BEACON CRK

Amenities

Very clean and move in ready 3 bedr 2.5 bedr home w/extra study downstairs along with living and dining room, half bath and kitchen w/stainless steel appliances that includes refrigerator. All bedrooms upstairs with a convenient family room and laundry room. Master Bdr. has walk in closet and full bathroom. Blinds in every room, laminated floors upstairs. Double Driveway. One yard service a month included in the rent. Great schools, close to HEB and Wallmart, restaurants, bus stop. Schedule a showing !!