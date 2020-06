Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in a luxurious gated community with pool and amenities to enjoy. Spacious dining and living area have large picture windows allow you to enjoy views from the amazing deck and back patio. Chef's kitchen has an abundance of custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, and large granite countertop for multiple uses. Master retreat with private back patio access and his/hers master closets, complete with jetted in your master bath! Located near the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway & Stone Oak.