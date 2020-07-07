2123 Steves Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful 2/1 home with character in Highland Park. Freshly painted home with hardwood flooring. Beautiful landscaping front and back with mature tree providing shade for the backyard. Garage/carport has a laundry/work space.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds, max 2



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



