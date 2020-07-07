All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2123 Steves Ave

2123 Steves Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2123 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful 2/1 home with character in Highland Park. Freshly painted home with hardwood flooring. Beautiful landscaping front and back with mature tree providing shade for the backyard. Garage/carport has a laundry/work space.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Non aggressive breeds, max 2

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Steves Ave have any available units?
2123 Steves Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2123 Steves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Steves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Steves Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Steves Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2123 Steves Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Steves Ave offers parking.
Does 2123 Steves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Steves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Steves Ave have a pool?
No, 2123 Steves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Steves Ave have accessible units?
No, 2123 Steves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Steves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 Steves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Steves Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2123 Steves Ave has units with air conditioning.

