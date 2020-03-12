212 Linda Dr

212 Linda Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216 Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PROPERTY WILL BE COMING ON FOR SALE AS THE OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL IT RATHER THAN RENT IT! GRANITE COUNTERS AND 2 DISHWASHERS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND BREAKFAST AREA WITH HUGE ISLAND. ALL ROOMS ARE LARGE. ONE STORY HOME. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. WALL OF WINDOWS LOOK OUT TO BACK YARD. LARGE 1/2+ ACRE LOT WITH MATURE TREES. SIDE ENTRY GARAGE WITH EXTRA PARKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
