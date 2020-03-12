212 Linda Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PROPERTY WILL BE COMING ON FOR SALE AS THE OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL IT RATHER THAN RENT IT! GRANITE COUNTERS AND 2 DISHWASHERS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND BREAKFAST AREA WITH HUGE ISLAND. ALL ROOMS ARE LARGE. ONE STORY HOME. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. WALL OF WINDOWS LOOK OUT TO BACK YARD. LARGE 1/2+ ACRE LOT WITH MATURE TREES. SIDE ENTRY GARAGE WITH EXTRA PARKING.