212 Linda Dr

212 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

212 Linda Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PROPERTY WILL BE COMING ON FOR SALE AS THE OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL IT RATHER THAN RENT IT! GRANITE COUNTERS AND 2 DISHWASHERS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND BREAKFAST AREA WITH HUGE ISLAND. ALL ROOMS ARE LARGE. ONE STORY HOME. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. WALL OF WINDOWS LOOK OUT TO BACK YARD. LARGE 1/2+ ACRE LOT WITH MATURE TREES. SIDE ENTRY GARAGE WITH EXTRA PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Linda Dr have any available units?
212 Linda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Linda Dr have?
Some of 212 Linda Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Linda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
212 Linda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Linda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 212 Linda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 212 Linda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 212 Linda Dr offers parking.
Does 212 Linda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Linda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Linda Dr have a pool?
No, 212 Linda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 212 Linda Dr have accessible units?
No, 212 Linda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Linda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Linda Dr has units with dishwashers.
