This quaint home is perched right in the middle of the booming Southtown and LoneStar Historic Districts. Its original refurbished hardwood floors, and a complete renovation make it the perfect balance of classic charm w/ years of maintenance free living. New electrical, new metal roof, new windows, new doors, & brick driveway. Walking distance to all the best local eateries, and less than a mile to the Riverwalk!