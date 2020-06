Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NICE LOT ON cul-de-sac open floor plan, corner fireplace in living room,large island kitchen. .Loft has built in in center...Master suite has large sitting area, bathroom has a garden tub & shower and double vanity ..Cover deck extends across entire back of the house for you to relax and enjoy the view of the large oak tree