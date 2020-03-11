Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2022 Shadow Cliff - Super clean single story home in NEISD! Fresh paint thoughout. Laminate wood floors in living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Large open plan living area with fireplace and brand new french doors! Kitchen has double ovens and breakfast nook. Master bathroom has been completely updated!! Hall bath has new tile shower surround. Easy to care for landscaped yard with covered patio. Check this beautiful home out today. Owner says no smoking inside but 2 small pets ok.



