2022 Shadow Cliff St, San Antonio, TX 78232 Lorrence Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2022 Shadow Cliff - Super clean single story home in NEISD! Fresh paint thoughout. Laminate wood floors in living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Large open plan living area with fireplace and brand new french doors! Kitchen has double ovens and breakfast nook. Master bathroom has been completely updated!! Hall bath has new tile shower surround. Easy to care for landscaped yard with covered patio. Check this beautiful home out today. Owner says no smoking inside but 2 small pets ok.
(RLNE3875922)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have any available units?
2022 Shadow Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.