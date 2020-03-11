All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2022 Shadow Cliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2022 Shadow Cliff
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

2022 Shadow Cliff

2022 Shadow Cliff St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2022 Shadow Cliff St, San Antonio, TX 78232
Lorrence Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2022 Shadow Cliff - Super clean single story home in NEISD! Fresh paint thoughout. Laminate wood floors in living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Large open plan living area with fireplace and brand new french doors! Kitchen has double ovens and breakfast nook. Master bathroom has been completely updated!! Hall bath has new tile shower surround. Easy to care for landscaped yard with covered patio. Check this beautiful home out today. Owner says no smoking inside but 2 small pets ok.

(RLNE3875922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have any available units?
2022 Shadow Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Shadow Cliff have?
Some of 2022 Shadow Cliff's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Shadow Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Shadow Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Shadow Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Shadow Cliff is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff offer parking?
No, 2022 Shadow Cliff does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Shadow Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have a pool?
Yes, 2022 Shadow Cliff has a pool.
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have accessible units?
No, 2022 Shadow Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Shadow Cliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Shadow Cliff does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio