Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Nice 2 story home FURNISHED FOR $1395.00 UNFURNISHED FOR $1295.00, living rm has leather sofas, fireplace and wood floors, kitchen has table for 4-6 people w/stainless steel refrigerator, nice neighborhood off Wurzbach and Bandera, easy access to 410 North or South and 20 minutes to downtown, right behind Ingram Park Mall & Timberhill. Lots of restaurants in the area. READY FOR MOVE IN!!!! Must see to appreciate. Large back yard



(RLNE4856452)