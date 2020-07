Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning and spectacular, this Raphael Lara original offers living as a fine art. Featuring circular two story garden atrium surrounded by a gallery that offers flow to the open living and dining room. Beyond is the family room with fireplace, wet bar and breakfast room. A dining and grill patio expands a sleek granite kitchen. Rm upstairs could be b/r or game/media rm