Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home, just remodeled, incredible tile porch,gated paved driveway, secure fence, California style front garden, back porch and garden, tile throughout house. Incredible open living, dinning area with a large granite island. New tile in bathroom. Measurement of the rooms are approximated, and please verify schools. application fee is $59.99 per adult over 18th. For application please send us an email or text thank you Zory Montemayor