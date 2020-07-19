18060 Tuscany Stone

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Resort Style Living Everyday in Stone Oak- Perfect Active Retirement



Active Adult Living for 55 and over adults apartment community with resort style amenities- the perfect retirement!



Located Northside of San Antonio in exclusive Stone Oak nearest some of the best medical facilities, shopping and dining in San Antonio area.



*Heated pool

*Hot tub spa

*Outdoor Continental Breakfast every morning

*Outdoor kitchen

*Cooking classes and demonstrations

*Happy Hours

*Brunch

* Library

*State of the art fitness center

* Craft room

* Daily Activities

* Billiard tables

* Dog park

**Elevators and much more



One bedroom Spacious 725 sq ft - 1064 sq ft easily accommodates 2 people) starting $1695

Open floor plan

Designer fixtures and finishes



Live life in a Resort Style Complex- Perfect Retirement



(RLNE4612955)