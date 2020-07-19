All apartments in San Antonio
Location

18060 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Resort Style Living Everyday in Stone Oak- Perfect Active Retirement

Active Adult Living for 55 and over adults apartment community with resort style amenities- the perfect retirement!

Located Northside of San Antonio in exclusive Stone Oak nearest some of the best medical facilities, shopping and dining in San Antonio area.

*Heated pool
*Hot tub spa
*Outdoor Continental Breakfast every morning
*Outdoor kitchen
*Cooking classes and demonstrations
*Happy Hours
*Brunch
* Library
*State of the art fitness center
* Craft room
* Daily Activities
* Billiard tables
* Dog park
**Elevators and much more

One bedroom Spacious 725 sq ft - 1064 sq ft easily accommodates 2 people) starting $1695
Open floor plan
Designer fixtures and finishes

Live life in a Resort Style Complex- Perfect Retirement

(RLNE4612955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18060 Tuscany Stone have any available units?
18060 Tuscany Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18060 Tuscany Stone have?
Some of 18060 Tuscany Stone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18060 Tuscany Stone currently offering any rent specials?
18060 Tuscany Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18060 Tuscany Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, 18060 Tuscany Stone is pet friendly.
Does 18060 Tuscany Stone offer parking?
Yes, 18060 Tuscany Stone offers parking.
Does 18060 Tuscany Stone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18060 Tuscany Stone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18060 Tuscany Stone have a pool?
Yes, 18060 Tuscany Stone has a pool.
Does 18060 Tuscany Stone have accessible units?
No, 18060 Tuscany Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 18060 Tuscany Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18060 Tuscany Stone has units with dishwashers.
