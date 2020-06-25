All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 21 2019 at 4:53 AM

1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1

1711 West César E. Chávez Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1711 West César E. Chávez Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Great NW location near Schools, Guadalupe Culture center and Bus Routes. Our units are situated in a child friendly, Property with a fenced yard for your family to enjoy.
Our Rentals at 1711 W Cesar Chavez is an established and beautiful residential community located in the NW area of San Antonio TX. This place has new upgraded kitchen and bath, Ceiling fans and a spacious yard. This is a one level House. Ponce Property Management Trust, (PPMT) is currently making a special effort to contact individuals who have the opportunity to reside in our housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have any available units?
1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have?
Some of 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 offers parking.
Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have a pool?
No, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
