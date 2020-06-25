1711 W. Cesar Chavez - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great NW location near Schools, Guadalupe Culture center and Bus Routes. Our units are situated in a child friendly, Property with a fenced yard for your family to enjoy.

Our Rentals at 1711 W Cesar Chavez is an established and beautiful residential community located in the NW area of San Antonio TX. This place has new upgraded kitchen and bath, Ceiling fans and a spacious yard. This is a one level House. Ponce Property Management Trust, (PPMT) is currently making a special effort to contact individuals who have the opportunity to reside in our housing.