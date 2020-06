Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom built home located in sought after Hills and Dales. Contemporary design and modern floor plan. Fantastic open space, granite countertops, hugekitchen island, and spacious master retreat. Great views of the Hill country and Fireworks in the summer. Cherry hardwood floors throughout entire second story and huge game room with custom railings. Minutes from La Cantera, The Rim, UTSA, shopping, and everything San Antonio has to offer. Also for sale with Owner Financing available.