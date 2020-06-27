All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST

15902 Crepe Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

15902 Crepe Myrtle Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Hidden Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Character, Charm, Charisma! This one story home with 2432 SF of living area is tucked away on semi-cul de sac street. Home features an inviting park like backyard w/large mature live oak trees & oversize patio that invites summer barbecues. Other features include: large "AC" Florida rm, cozy fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floors, high ceilings & community pool. Highly rated and desired Elementary school. Easy access to HWY 281, Loop 1604 and your favorite restaurant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have any available units?
15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have?
Some of 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST offers parking.
Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have a pool?
Yes, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST has a pool.
Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have accessible units?
No, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
