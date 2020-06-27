15902 CREPE MYRTLE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Character, Charm, Charisma! This one story home with 2432 SF of living area is tucked away on semi-cul de sac street. Home features an inviting park like backyard w/large mature live oak trees & oversize patio that invites summer barbecues. Other features include: large "AC" Florida rm, cozy fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floors, high ceilings & community pool. Highly rated and desired Elementary school. Easy access to HWY 281, Loop 1604 and your favorite restaurant