Historically charming home ready for move in! Great downtown location! Freshly painted in and out. Central air and heat. Hardwood floors in living area. Formal dining room. Beautiful renovated bathroom with subway tile shower, dual shower heads and damask ceramic tile floor. Walking distance to San Pedro Springs Park and bike trails. Huge tree in backyard provides plenty of shade for summertime BBQs.