14722 Mountainside Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice & Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Live Oak Area near Loop 1604 & I-35 - Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. Home has large open living area open to Kitchen and Dining Area. Kitchen has lots of counter space, new stainless steel electric stove/oven, center island, and great pantry with ceramic flooring. Downstairs has textured concrete for easy maintenance.

Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with additional large family area.

Master Bedroom is large with walk in closet and private bath.



Home features large backyard with upper level deck and a nice view.



To schedule a viewing, please call 210-503-8000.



For more information or to apply visit keyrentersantonio.com



(RLNE5499108)