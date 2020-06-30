All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14722 Mountainside Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

14722 Mountainside Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice & Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Live Oak Area near Loop 1604 & I-35 - Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. Home has large open living area open to Kitchen and Dining Area. Kitchen has lots of counter space, new stainless steel electric stove/oven, center island, and great pantry with ceramic flooring. Downstairs has textured concrete for easy maintenance.
Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with additional large family area.
Master Bedroom is large with walk in closet and private bath.

Home features large backyard with upper level deck and a nice view.

To schedule a viewing, please call 210-503-8000.

For more information or to apply visit keyrentersantonio.com

(RLNE5499108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have any available units?
14722 Mountainside Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have?
Some of 14722 Mountainside Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14722 Mountainside Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
14722 Mountainside Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14722 Mountainside Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 14722 Mountainside Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge offer parking?
No, 14722 Mountainside Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14722 Mountainside Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have a pool?
No, 14722 Mountainside Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have accessible units?
No, 14722 Mountainside Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 14722 Mountainside Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 14722 Mountainside Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

