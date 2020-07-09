Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14516 Clovelly Wood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14516 Clovelly Wood
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14516 Clovelly Wood
14516 Clovelly Wood
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
14516 Clovelly Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathrooms in Northeast San Antonio. This great property has lots of charm with the saltillo tile and the fireplace. There is a good size backyard as well. Pets are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood have any available units?
14516 Clovelly Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14516 Clovelly Wood have?
Some of 14516 Clovelly Wood's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14516 Clovelly Wood currently offering any rent specials?
14516 Clovelly Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14516 Clovelly Wood pet-friendly?
Yes, 14516 Clovelly Wood is pet friendly.
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood offer parking?
No, 14516 Clovelly Wood does not offer parking.
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14516 Clovelly Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood have a pool?
No, 14516 Clovelly Wood does not have a pool.
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood have accessible units?
No, 14516 Clovelly Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 14516 Clovelly Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14516 Clovelly Wood has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio