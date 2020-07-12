/
139 Apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12
26 Units Available
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12
59 Units Available
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,159
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1225 sqft
Near I-10 and area parks. Beautiful interiors with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site amenities include Nest technology, a pool, gym and game room. Trash valet.
Last updated July 12
23 Units Available
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1365 sqft
WELCOME TO AMARAAre you searching for luxury living in San Antonio, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand-new community in our beautiful neighborhood.
Last updated July 12
66 Units Available
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
Last updated July 12
122 Units Available
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1479 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Indulge in luxury in the heart of The Rim.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18130 Talavera Ridge
18130 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1538 sqft
Beautiful loft-style apartment home in the Rim/La Cantera area with a fantastic view. Kitchen equipped with glass-top stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a custom island with built-in wine cooler and deep sink.
Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
18102 TALAVERA RIDGE
18102 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make yourself right at home in this luxurious community. Situated atop San Antonio's highest point you'll have breathtaking views of the downtown skyline.
Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
5810 WORTH PKW
5810 Worth Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a brand new property, built in 2017! The resort-style amenities will blow you away and include an infinity pool with a fire pit, a fourth floor sky lounge, virtual on-demand fitness classes, a dog park and grooming station, hammocks and
Results within 1 mile of Forest Crest
Last updated July 12
19 Units Available
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1390 sqft
This pet-friendly property makes everything accessible to residents thanks to its proximity to I-10. There's also an onsite coffee house, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Beautiful units feature fireplaces and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 12
44 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Last updated July 12
172 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
24 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
25 WORTHSHAM DR
25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3802 sqft
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Glen
2 Amber Glen, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
3993 sqft
Stunning and spectacular, this Raphael Lara original offers living as a fine art. Featuring circular two story garden atrium surrounded by a gallery that offers flow to the open living and dining room.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6711 ABARTH LN
6711 Abarth Lane, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2652 sqft
Gorgeous one-story single dwelling in prestigious, 24 hr. guard gated in The Dominion. This beautiful Garden home has a luxurious feel and ultimate energy efficiency. High-end attention to detail with open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Crest
Last updated July 12
34 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Last updated July 12
27 Units Available
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1409 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Last updated July 12
59 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated July 12
28 Units Available
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1146 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from IH-10 and Loop 1604. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers car wash area, 24-hour gym, pool, parking and BBQ.
