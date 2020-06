Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2/1 Home Available for Lease! - Cute and cozy 2/1 home available for move in! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 2 living areas and eat in kitchen. Huge backyard with covered patio ideal for entertaining. Updated kitchen and bathroom. All appliances (stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer) included in rental.



